Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s 12-Month Price Target Currently Stands At $2.00

In recent trading session, Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) saw 3.59 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.28 trading at $0.02 or 1.60% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $53.44M. That most recent trading price of EVGN’s stock is at a discount of -1.56% from its 52-week high price of $1.30 and is indicating a premium of 57.03% from its 52-week low price of $0.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 170.34K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Evogene Ltd. (EVGN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.17 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.60%, in the last five days EVGN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/13/23 when the stock touched $1.28 price level, adding 7.91% to its value on the day. Evogene Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 82.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.37% in past 5-day. Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) showed a performance of 108.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.55 million shares which calculate 1.93 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.67% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -56.25% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 21.88% for stock’s current value.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Evogene Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 73.90% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 7.69% while that of industry is 11.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 19.00% in the current quarter and calculating 6.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 342.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $880k for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.04 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.50% during past 5 years.

EVGN Dividends

Evogene Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.39% institutions for Evogene Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at EVGN for having 0.17 million shares of worth $0.11 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.12 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $74461.0.