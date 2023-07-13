Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Is Up 22.41 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In last trading session, Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) saw 4.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.66 trading at $0.2 or 43.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $25.04M. That closing price of ELYS’s stock is at a discount of -122.73% from its 52-week high price of $1.47 and is indicating a premium of 83.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 86.46K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 43.73%, in the last five days ELYS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/12/23 when the stock touched $0.66 price level, adding 12.0% to its value on the day. Elys Game Technology Corp.’s shares saw a change of 136.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 65.25% in past 5-day. Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) showed a performance of 22.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.65 million shares which calculate 7.41 days to cover the short interests.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 50.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.19 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $11.04 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $10.35 million and $11.87 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 8.10% while estimating it to be -7.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -45.50% during past 5 years.

ELYS Dividends

Elys Game Technology Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.32% institutions for Elys Game Technology Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ELYS for having 0.24 million shares of worth $0.12 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.13 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $69030.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.15 million shares of worth $0.11 million or 0.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 54751.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $39968.0 in the company or a holder of 0.14% of company’s stock.