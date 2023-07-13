DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Surged 16.91% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In last trading session, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) saw 19.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $30.49 trading at $1.53 or 5.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.33B. That closing price of DKNG’s stock is at a premium of 4.1% from its 52-week high price of $29.24 and is indicating a premium of 64.94% from its 52-week low price of $10.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.86 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For DraftKings Inc. (DKNG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 33 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 19 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.27 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.28%, in the last five days DKNG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/12/23 when the stock touched $30.49 price level, adding 2.68% to its value on the day. DraftKings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 167.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.91% in past 5-day. DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) showed a performance of 22.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 24.54 million shares which calculate 2.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $28.45 to the stock, which implies a fall of -7.17% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $39.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -27.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 44.24% for stock’s current value.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that DraftKings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 152.61% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 41.46% while that of industry is 1.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 46.00% in the current quarter and calculating 23.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 43.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

25 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $724.11 million for the same. And 25 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $633.29 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $466.19 million and $437.23 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 55.30% while estimating it to be 44.80% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 16.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 38.10%.

DKNG Dividends

DraftKings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 56.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 56.12% institutions for DraftKings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at DKNG for having 36.03 million shares of worth $697.51 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 7.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 23.93 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $463.31 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 16.23 million shares of worth $314.14 million or 3.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.61 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $132.2 million in the company or a holder of 2.51% of company’s stock.