DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Share Price Rebounds 21.74% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In recent trading session, DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.15 trading at $0.06 or 5.50% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $329.04M. That most recent trading price of DOYU’s stock is at a discount of -84.35% from its 52-week high price of $2.12 and is indicating a premium of 21.74% from its 52-week low price of $0.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 634.71K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.50%, in the last five days DOYU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/13/23 when the stock touched $1.15 price level, subtracting -0.88% to its value on the day. DouYu International Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -17.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.86% in past 5-day. DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) showed a performance of 9.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.01 million shares which calculate 16.55 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.35 to the stock, which implies a rise of 86.23% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $6.33 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.82. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1188.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -450.43% for stock’s current value.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -100.00% in the current quarter and calculating -100.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -25.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $183.56 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $184.45 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 34.00% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 86.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 36.31%.

DOYU Dividends

DouYu International Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 14 and August 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.62% institutions for DouYu International Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Oasis Management Co Ltd. is the top institutional holder at DOYU for having 12.87 million shares of worth $14.67 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 4.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which was holding about 7.96 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.07 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.04 million shares of worth $2.33 million or 0.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.88 million shares on Jan 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.14 million in the company or a holder of 0.59% of company’s stock.