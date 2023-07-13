Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) Reduces -10.02% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In recent trading session, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.17 trading at -$0.02 or -9.68% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.68M. That most recent trading price of CNXA’s stock is at a discount of -1041.18% from its 52-week high price of $1.94 and is indicating a premium of 17.65% from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 835.09K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.68%, in the last five days CNXA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the stock touched $0.17 price level, adding 19.01% to its value on the day. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -26.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.02% in past 5-day. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) showed a performance of 6.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.26 million shares which calculate 0.37 days to cover the short interests.

CNXA Dividends

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 35.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.73% institutions for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at CNXA for having 1.02 million shares of worth $0.18 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 2.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 56831.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9939.0.