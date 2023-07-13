Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Rebounded 33.33% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In last trading session, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) saw 2.75 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.62 trading at -$0.02 or -1.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $410.39M. That closing price of BKKT’s stock is at a discount of -133.95% from its 52-week high price of $3.79 and is indicating a premium of 33.33% from its 52-week low price of $1.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.22%, in the last five days BKKT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the stock touched $1.62 price level, adding 6.36% to its value on the day. Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 36.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.80% in past 5-day. Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) showed a performance of 16.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.51 million shares which calculate 19.28 days to cover the short interests.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bakkt Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 17.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 92.36% while that of industry is 18.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -300.00% in the current quarter and calculating 97.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $17.2 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $19.39 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $13.6 million and $12.9 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 26.50% while estimating it to be 50.30% for the next quarter.

BKKT Dividends

Bakkt Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34.17% institutions for Bakkt Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at BKKT for having 4.45 million shares of worth $7.66 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 4.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 4.07 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.01 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.81 million shares of worth $2.15 million or 2.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.55 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.84 million in the company or a holder of 1.87% of company’s stock.