Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) Adds 9.99% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In recent trading session, Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) saw 1.16 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $34.76 trading at $0.32 or 0.92% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $33.28B. That most recent trading price of BKR’s stock is at a discount of -0.43% from its 52-week high price of $34.91 and is indicating a premium of 41.25% from its 52-week low price of $20.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.03 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.92%, in the last five days BKR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/12/23 when the stock touched $34.76 price level, adding 0.43% to its value on the day. Baker Hughes Company’s shares saw a change of 17.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.99% in past 5-day. Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) showed a performance of 16.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.66 million shares which calculate 2.12 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $37.21 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.58% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $30.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $43.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -23.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 13.69% for stock’s current value.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Baker Hughes Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 12.60% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 68.54% while that of industry is 30.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 200.00% in the current quarter and calculating 53.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.26 billion for the same. And 18 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.48 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $5.05 billion and $5.43 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 24.10% while estimating it to be 19.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.90% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -129.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 43.80%.

BKR Dividends

Baker Hughes Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on July 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 98.42% institutions for Baker Hughes Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at BKR for having 121.8 million shares of worth $4.23 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 12.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 99.95 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.47 billion.

On the other hand, Investment Company Of America and Washington Mutual Investors Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 50.04 million shares of worth $1.74 billion or 6.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 34.88 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.21 billion in the company or a holder of 4.21% of company’s stock.