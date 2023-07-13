Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Stock Plunged -78.78% So Far In 2023, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) saw 3.44 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -1.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.96 trading at -$0.02 or -2.03% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8.61M. That most recent trading price of AUVI’s stock is at a discount of -1150.0% from its 52-week high price of $12.00 and is indicating a premium of 13.54% from its 52-week low price of $0.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 480.09K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Applied UV Inc. (AUVI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.82 in the current quarter.

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.03%, in the last five days AUVI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the stock touched $0.96 price level, adding 19.33% to its value on the day. Applied UV Inc.’s shares saw a change of -78.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.51% in past 5-day. Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) showed a performance of -45.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 39980.0 shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 92.32% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $12.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1202.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1202.08% for stock’s current value.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 36.90% in the current quarter and calculating 55.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 115.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.4 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $5.91 million and $5.88 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 93.00% while estimating it to be 85.50% for the next quarter.

AUVI Dividends

Applied UV Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 14 and August 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI)’s Major holders

Advisor Group Holdings, Inc. is the top institutional holder at AUVI for having 24938.0 shares of worth $23940.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 14545.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13963.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 68188.0 shares of worth $65460.0 or 0.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 38595.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $37051.0 in the company or a holder of 0.20% of company’s stock.