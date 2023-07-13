Analysts Predict Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) To Reach $6.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) saw 4.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.55 trading at $0.05 or 10.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $46.75M. That closing price of AGLE’s stock is at a discount of -183.64% from its 52-week high price of $1.56 and is indicating a premium of 80.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.03 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.66 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.00%, in the last five days AGLE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/12/23 when the stock touched $0.55 price level, adding 2.48% to its value on the day. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 22.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved 27.91% in past 5-day. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) showed a performance of 310.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.5 million shares which calculate 1.05 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.18 to the stock, which implies a rise of 82.7% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.35 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -990.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 36.36% for stock’s current value.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 8.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 52.53% while that of industry is 11.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 44.40% in the current quarter and calculating 57.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -66.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $200k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $200k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $625k and $174k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -68.00% while estimating it to be 14.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.20% during past 5 years.

AGLE Dividends

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 02 and August 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.84% institutions for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC is the top institutional holder at AGLE for having 5.35 million shares of worth $2.94 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 8.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 4.56 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.51 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.28 million shares of worth $0.71 million or 1.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.63 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.35 million in the company or a holder of 0.97% of company’s stock.