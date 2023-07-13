AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) Share Price Recovers 67.01% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) saw 11.22 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.97 trading at $0.06 or 3.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.32B. That closing price of APE’s stock is at a discount of -432.99% from its 52-week high price of $10.50 and is indicating a premium of 67.01% from its 52-week low price of $0.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.67 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 5 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.14%, in the last five days APE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/12/23 when the stock touched $1.97 price level, adding 0.51% to its value on the day. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 39.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.87% in past 5-day. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) showed a performance of 24.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25.38 million shares which calculate 3.31 days to cover the short interests.

APE Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.49% institutions for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Jet Capital Investors L P is the top institutional holder at APE for having 1.9 million shares of worth $2.79 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tudor Investment Corporation, which was holding about 0.9 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.32 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund and NuShares ETF Tr-Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.03 million shares of worth $1.0 million or 11.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.63 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.92 million in the company or a holder of 6.75% of company’s stock.