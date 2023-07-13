Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS) Shares Are Up 8.0% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up?

In last trading session, Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS) saw 1.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.25 trading at -$0.03 or -10.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.34M. That closing price of ALPS’s stock is at a discount of -2372.0% from its 52-week high price of $6.18 and is indicating a premium of 8.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 443.02K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.71%, in the last five days ALPS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/06/23 when the stock touched $0.25 price level, adding 54.67% to its value on the day. Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc.’s shares saw a change of -95.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -55.62% in past 5-day. Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS) showed a performance of -56.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.26 million shares which calculate 1.55 days to cover the short interests.

ALPS Dividends

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 44.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.58% institutions for Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Cutter & Co. Brokerage, Inc. is the top institutional holder at ALPS for having 94400.0 shares of worth $50032.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is IEQ Capital, LLC, which was holding about 55284.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29300.0.