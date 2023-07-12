Why Should You Consider Adding TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) To Your Portfolio?

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 6.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $641.76M, closed the last trade at $2.85 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 2.89% during that session. The TMC stock price is -12.28% off its 52-week high price of $3.20 and 82.11% above the 52-week low of $0.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.49 million shares.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

Sporting 2.89% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the TMC stock price touched $2.85 or saw a rise of 10.94%. Year-to-date, TMC the metals company Inc. shares have moved 270.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 46.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) have changed 262.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.44.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TMC the metals company Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 239.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 65.28%, compared to 9.70% for the industry.

TMC Dividends

TMC the metals company Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.36% with a share float percentage of 19.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TMC the metals company Inc. having a total of 65 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are First Manhattan Company with over 5.91 million shares worth more than $4.9 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, First Manhattan Company held 2.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baird Financial Group, Inc., with the holding of over 1.73 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.44 million and represent 0.62% of shares outstanding.