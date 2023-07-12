Why Should You Consider Adding AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) To Your Portfolio?

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 20.65 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.88M, closed the recent trade at $1.47 per share which meant it gained $0.49 on the day or 49.54% during that session. The AVRO stock price is -31.29% off its 52-week high price of $1.93 and 61.9% above the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.38 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) trade information

Sporting 49.54% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the AVRO stock price touched $1.47 or saw a fall of -0.68%. Year-to-date, AVROBIO Inc. shares have moved 105.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 46.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) have changed 20.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.58, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.94% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -308.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -36.05% from the levels at last check today.

AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AVROBIO Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 72.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 33.06%, compared to 11.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 73.40% and 75.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.60% over the past 5 years.

AVRO Dividends

AVROBIO Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 07 and August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.87% with a share float percentage of 54.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AVROBIO Inc. having a total of 65 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC with over 4.54 million shares worth more than $6.36 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC held 10.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is GMT Capital Corp, with the holding of over 4.36 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.11 million and represent 9.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.43% shares in the company for having 0.63 million shares of worth $0.88 million while later fund manager owns 0.51 million shares of worth $0.72 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.17% of company’s outstanding stock.