Why Should You Add Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) To Your Portfolio?

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) has a beta value of 2.18 and has seen 1.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.44M, closed the last trade at $0.38 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -7.06% during that session. The VEDU stock price is -413.16% off its 52-week high price of $1.95 and 5.26% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 700.29K shares.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) trade information

Sporting -7.06% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the VEDU stock price touched $0.38 or saw a rise of 27.56%. Year-to-date, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. shares have moved -2.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) have changed 1.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.2.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -31.80% over the past 6 months.

VEDU Dividends

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 76.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.20% with a share float percentage of 0.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 22075.0 shares worth more than $23620.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 11375.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12171.0 and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.