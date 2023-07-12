Why Should You Add Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) To Your Portfolio?

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) has a beta value of 1.80 and has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $262.61M, closed the last trade at $7.97 per share which meant it gained $1.31 on the day or 19.67% during that session. The CDLX stock price is -132.12% off its 52-week high price of $18.50 and 67.75% above the 52-week low of $2.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 922.07K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.34.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) trade information

Sporting 19.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the CDLX stock price touched $7.97 or saw a rise of 2.33%. Year-to-date, Cardlytics Inc. shares have moved 37.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) have changed 48.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -25.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 24.72% from current levels.

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cardlytics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 70.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 35.47%, compared to 18.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 47.70% and 60.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.90%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $69.1 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $76.62 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $75.41 million and $72.71 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -8.40% for the current quarter and 5.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -61.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -248.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 44.10%.

CDLX Dividends

Cardlytics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 31 and August 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.69% with a share float percentage of 93.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cardlytics Inc. having a total of 186 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CAS Investment Partners, LLC with over 5.42 million shares worth more than $43.17 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, CAS Investment Partners, LLC held 15.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.59 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.62 million and represent 7.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.68% shares in the company for having 0.9 million shares of worth $7.2 million while later fund manager owns 0.75 million shares of worth $5.95 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.22% of company’s outstanding stock.