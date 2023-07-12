Why Should We Buy Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) Stock?

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) has a beta value of 1.20 and has seen 1.34 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $273.79M, closed the recent trade at $7.50 per share which meant it gained $1.39 on the day or 22.75% during that session. The DAKT stock price is 4.67% off its 52-week high price of $7.15 and 80.53% above the 52-week low of $1.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 344.65K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) trade information

Sporting 22.75% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the DAKT stock price touched $7.50 or saw a rise of 12.59%. Year-to-date, Daktronics Inc. shares have moved 165.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) have changed 9.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.25% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -6.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6.67% from the levels at last check today.

Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 150.84% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $164.68 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $188.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2023. Year-ago sales stood $139.56 million and $162.2 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.00% for the current quarter and 16.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -43.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -94.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

DAKT Dividends

Daktronics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on July 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.26% with a share float percentage of 54.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Daktronics Inc. having a total of 100 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alta Fox Capital Management, LLC with over 2.74 million shares worth more than $20.49 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Alta Fox Capital Management, LLC held 6.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 2.24 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.73 million and represent 4.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Microcap Value F. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.92% shares in the company for having 1.33 million shares of worth $9.89 million while later fund manager owns 0.81 million shares of worth $6.08 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.79% of company’s outstanding stock.