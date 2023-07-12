Why Should Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) Be In Your Portfolio?

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 7.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.08M, closed the recent trade at $4.02 per share which meant it gained $2.12 on the day or 111.58% during that session. The PTPI stock price is -616.42% off its 52-week high price of $28.80 and 77.11% above the 52-week low of $0.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10390.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.66 million shares.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) trade information

Sporting 111.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the PTPI stock price touched $4.02 or saw a fall of -1.26%. Year-to-date, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 72.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 106.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) have changed 77.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 34410.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 43.18% over the past 6 months.

PTPI Dividends

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.38% with a share float percentage of 4.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16510.0 shares worth more than $58610.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 0.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10889.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38655.0 and represent 0.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.95% shares in the company for having 19791.0 shares of worth $70258.0 while later fund manager owns 4961.0 shares of worth $17611.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.24% of company’s outstanding stock.