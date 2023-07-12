Why Invest In Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) Stock?

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 24.98 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.53M, closed the recent trade at $7.26 per share which meant it gained $4.0 on the day or 122.70% during that session. The HCTI stock price is -35.4% off its 52-week high price of $9.83 and 84.71% above the 52-week low of $1.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18510.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 37.40K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) trade information

Sporting 122.70% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the HCTI stock price touched $7.26 or saw a rise of 26.44%. Year-to-date, Healthcare Triangle Inc. shares have moved 304.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 210.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) have changed 131.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 38160.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.50, which means that the shares’ value could drop -384.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $1.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 79.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 79.34% from the levels at last check today.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 259.58% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.29 million for the current quarter.

HCTI Dividends

Healthcare Triangle Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company. The top two institutional holders are Two Sigma Investments, LP with over 6129.0 shares worth more than $24607.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Two Sigma Investments, LP held 0.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC, with the holding of over 4500.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18067.0 and represent 0.11% of shares outstanding.