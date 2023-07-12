Why Acquire Shares Of Novonix Limited (NVX)?

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX) has a beta value of 3.46 and has seen 0.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $312.37M, closed the recent trade at $2.65 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The NVX stock price is -273.58% off its 52-week high price of $9.90 and 13.58% above the 52-week low of $2.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 42770.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 45.65K shares.

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the NVX stock price touched $2.65 or saw a rise of 5.36%. Year-to-date, Novonix Limited shares have moved -35.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX) have changed -8.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 42240.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.66.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.60 while the price target rests at a high of $10.60. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -300.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -300.0% from the levels at last check today.

Novonix Limited (NVX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -44.91% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.5 million for the current quarter.

NVX Dividends

Novonix Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.11% with a share float percentage of 0.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Novonix Limited having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Toroso Investments, LLC with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $0.3 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Toroso Investments, LLC held 0.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Brookstone Capital Management, with the holding of over 10762.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28626.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.10% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.32 million while later fund manager owns 32.0 shares of worth $85.0 as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.00% of company’s outstanding stock.