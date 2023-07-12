Why Acquire Shares Of Fisker Inc. (FSR)?

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) has a beta value of 0.96 and has seen 18.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.14B, closed the last trade at $6.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -4.13% during that session. The FSR stock price is -69.29% off its 52-week high price of $11.41 and 36.8% above the 52-week low of $4.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.62 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fisker Inc. (FSR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.20. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) trade information

Sporting -4.13% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the FSR stock price touched $6.74 or saw a rise of 4.53%. Year-to-date, Fisker Inc. shares have moved -7.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) have changed 18.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 68.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -167.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 40.65% from current levels.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fisker Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 31.46%, compared to 11.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 22.20% and 65.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 461,376.61%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $143.2 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $551.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

FSR Dividends

Fisker Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.