When Is NIO Inc. (NIO) Going To Be Good Investment?

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) has a beta value of 1.95 and has seen 69.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.46B, closed the last trade at $10.81 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.28% during that session. The NIO stock price is -110.36% off its 52-week high price of $22.74 and 35.25% above the 52-week low of $7.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 60.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 54.38 million shares.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Sporting 0.28% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the NIO stock price touched $10.81 or saw a rise of 2.17%. Year-to-date, NIO Inc. shares have moved 10.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) have changed 38.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 122.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $75.61, which means that the shares’ value could jump 85.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45.84 while the price target rests at a high of $144.88. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1240.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -324.05% from current levels.

NIO Inc. (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NIO Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 4.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.20%, compared to 7.60% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.80% over the past 5 years.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between September 05 and September 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.91% with a share float percentage of 35.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NIO Inc. having a total of 760 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 120.13 million shares worth more than $1.3 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Baillie Gifford and Company held 7.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 61.96 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $669.78 million and represent 4.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.50% shares in the company for having 38.61 million shares of worth $417.37 million while later fund manager owns 16.71 million shares of worth $180.61 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.08% of company’s outstanding stock.