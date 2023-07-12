What Is So Great About PainReform Ltd. (PRFX)?

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) has a beta value of 0.00 and has seen 10.84 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.69M, closed the last trade at $16.50 per share which meant it gained $12.45 on the day or 307.41% during that session. The PRFX stock price is 42.42% off its 52-week high price of $9.50 and 79.39% above the 52-week low of $3.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 57.82K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) trade information

Sporting 307.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the PRFX stock price touched $16.50 or saw a rise of 37.52%. Year-to-date, PainReform Ltd. shares have moved 299.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 156.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) have changed 258.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 6400.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -21.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -21.21% from current levels.

PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 257.22% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.60% over the past 5 years.

PRFX Dividends

PainReform Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.30% with a share float percentage of 40.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PainReform Ltd. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Viola Ventures V.c. Management 4 Ltd. with over 57129.0 shares worth more than $0.39 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Viola Ventures V.c. Management 4 Ltd. held 0.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Empirical Financial Services, LLC d/b/a Empirical Wealth Management, with the holding of over 3000.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20700.0 and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.