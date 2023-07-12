What Is So Great About Braskem S.A. (BAK)?

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) has a beta value of 1.75 and has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.24B, closed the recent trade at $11.01 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 3.09% during that session. The BAK stock price is -34.06% off its 52-week high price of $14.76 and 43.14% above the 52-week low of $6.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.28 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Braskem S.A. (BAK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) trade information

Sporting 3.09% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the BAK stock price touched $11.01 or saw a rise of 3.08%. Year-to-date, Braskem S.A. shares have moved 19.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) have changed 5.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.39, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.49% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.48 while the price target rests at a high of $19.18. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -74.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.81% from the levels at last check today.

Braskem S.A. (BAK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 23.57% over the past 6 months, compared to -17.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -13.20%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -102.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.70%.

BAK Dividends

Braskem S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 3.31 at a share yield of 30.95%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.60% with a share float percentage of 2.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Braskem S.A. having a total of 71 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NFJ Investment Group LLC with over 1.3 million shares worth more than $9.99 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, NFJ Investment Group LLC held 0.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.64 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.91 million and represent 0.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.60% shares in the company for having 0.45 million shares of worth $4.2 million while later fund manager owns 0.38 million shares of worth $3.46 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.32% of company’s outstanding stock.