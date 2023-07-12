Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes EBET Inc. (EBET) Lower

EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 1.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.39M, closed the last trade at $0.13 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.78% during that session. The EBET stock price is -1946.15% off its 52-week high price of $2.66 and 7.69% above the 52-week low of $0.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.45 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that EBET Inc. (EBET) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) trade information

Sporting 1.78% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the EBET stock price touched $0.13 or saw a rise of 6.47%. Year-to-date, EBET Inc. shares have moved -80.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) have changed -42.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2207.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2207.69% from current levels.

EBET Inc. (EBET) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -75.87% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $17.8 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $18.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

EBET Dividends

EBET Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.32% with a share float percentage of 15.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EBET Inc. having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 1.07 million shares worth more than $0.13 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Nantahala Capital Management, LLC held 4.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.4 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $49944.0 and represent 1.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.40% shares in the company for having 0.35 million shares of worth $44071.0 while later fund manager owns 56140.0 shares of worth $7045.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.22% of company’s outstanding stock.