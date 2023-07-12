Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Upper

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) has a beta value of 0.88 and has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.11B, closed the recent trade at $65.50 per share which meant it gained $1.06 on the day or 1.64% during that session. The TAP stock price is -4.02% off its 52-week high price of $68.13 and 28.72% above the 52-week low of $46.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.38 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.90. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.5.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) trade information

Sporting 1.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the TAP stock price touched $65.50 or saw a rise of 1.52%. Year-to-date, Molson Coors Beverage Company shares have moved 27.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) have changed -1.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $68.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.68% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $58.00 while the price target rests at a high of $75.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -14.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.45% from the levels at last check today.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Molson Coors Beverage Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 30.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.24%, compared to 4.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 26.10% and 10.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.80%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.25 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.09 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.92 billion and $2.89 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.10% for the current quarter and 6.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -117.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.40%.

TAP Dividends

Molson Coors Beverage Company is expected to release its next earnings report on August 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.64 at a share yield of 2.55%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.98% with a share float percentage of 99.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Molson Coors Beverage Company having a total of 870 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 28.12 million shares worth more than $1.45 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Dodge & Cox Inc held 14.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 22.09 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.14 billion and represent 11.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 9.08% shares in the company for having 18.2 million shares of worth $937.43 million while later fund manager owns 5.47 million shares of worth $281.95 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.73% of company’s outstanding stock.