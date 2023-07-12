Wall Street Was Disappointed By Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF)’s -2.67% Stock Price Decline

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) has a beta value of 2.97 and has seen 18.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $506.42M, closed the last trade at $1.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -2.67% during that session. The BITF stock price is -28.02% off its 52-week high price of $2.33 and 79.12% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.54 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

Sporting -2.67% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the BITF stock price touched $1.82 or saw a rise of 5.45%. Year-to-date, Bitfarms Ltd. shares have moved 313.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) have changed 61.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -64.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9.89% from current levels.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bitfarms Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 234.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 86.09%, compared to 18.90% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $34.1 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $36.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

BITF Dividends

Bitfarms Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 14 and August 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.96% with a share float percentage of 18.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bitfarms Ltd. having a total of 108 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 8.28 million shares worth more than $15.08 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Invesco Ltd. held 3.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 2.89 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.27 million and represent 1.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.92% shares in the company for having 8.55 million shares of worth $15.56 million while later fund manager owns 2.88 million shares of worth $5.23 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.32% of company’s outstanding stock.