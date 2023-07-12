Wall Street Was Disappointed By BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI)’s -0.96% Stock Price Decline

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) has a beta value of 3.06 and has seen 5.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $313.54M, closed the last trade at $2.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.96% during that session. The BBAI stock price is -227.05% off its 52-week high price of $6.77 and 71.98% above the 52-week low of $0.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.57 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) trade information

Sporting -0.96% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the BBAI stock price touched $2.07 or saw a rise of 13.75%. Year-to-date, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. shares have moved 207.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) have changed -1.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -141.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -141.55% from current levels.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 172.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 62.11%, compared to 10.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 86.70% and 53.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.60%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $39.31 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $41.75 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $37.61 million and $39.91 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.50% for the current quarter and 4.60% for the next.

BBAI Dividends

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 08 and August 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 87.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.17% with a share float percentage of 17.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bank of America Corporation with over 2.21 million shares worth more than $5.39 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Bank of America Corporation held 1.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.69 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.68 million and represent 0.48% of shares outstanding.