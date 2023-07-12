VMware Inc. (VMW) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has a beta value of 0.72 and has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $65.52B, closed the recent trade at $154.48 per share which meant it gained $2.95 on the day or 1.95% during that session. The VMW stock price is -1.13% off its 52-week high price of $156.23 and 32.97% above the 52-week low of $103.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.52 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VMware Inc. (VMW) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.72.

VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) trade information

Sporting 1.95% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the VMW stock price touched $154.48 or saw a rise of 1.12%. Year-to-date, VMware Inc. shares have moved 25.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) have changed 14.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $141.88, which means that the shares’ value could drop -8.88% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $134.00 while the price target rests at a high of $161.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -4.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.26% from the levels at last check today.

VMware Inc. (VMW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that VMware Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 24.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.59%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 4.90% and 11.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.70%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.46 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.43 billion for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -28.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.84%.

VMW Dividends

VMware Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 23 and August 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.37% with a share float percentage of 77.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VMware Inc. having a total of 1,189 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Silver Lake Group, LLC with over 42.05 million shares worth more than $6.49 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Silver Lake Group, LLC held 9.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, with the holding of over 26.62 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.11 billion and represent 6.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.92% shares in the company for having 16.82 million shares of worth $2.6 billion while later fund manager owns 7.1 million shares of worth $1.1 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.66% of company’s outstanding stock.