UTime Limited (UTME) Has A Promising Outlook For 2023

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) has a beta value of 0.51 and has seen 2.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.61M, closed the last trade at $2.59 per share which meant it gained $0.58 on the day or 28.86% during that session. The UTME stock price is -31.27% off its 52-week high price of $3.40 and 74.9% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 638.54K shares.

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) trade information

Sporting 28.86% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the UTME stock price touched $2.59 or saw a rise of 8.48%. Year-to-date, UTime Limited shares have moved 190.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) have changed 10.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 31080.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

UTime Limited (UTME) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 159.00% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -68.90% over the past 5 years.

UTME Dividends

UTime Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.93% with a share float percentage of 2.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UTime Limited having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 37760.0 shares worth more than $97798.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 26233.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $67943.0 and represent 0.32% of shares outstanding.