Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST): What Makes The Stock Good?

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 13.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.56B, closed the last trade at $43.11 per share which meant it gained $1.87 on the day or 4.53% during that session. The UPST stock price is 4.27% off its 52-week high price of $41.27 and 72.33% above the 52-week low of $11.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.14 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.70. 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) trade information

Sporting 4.53% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the UPST stock price touched $43.11 or saw a rise of 3.32%. Year-to-date, Upstart Holdings Inc. shares have moved 226.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) have changed 31.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -169.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $42.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 2.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 86.08% from current levels.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Upstart Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 229.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -300.00%, compared to 10.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -800.00% and 112.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -34.80%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $134.94 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $152.95 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $228.16 million and $169.42 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -40.90% for the current quarter and -9.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -65.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -191.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

UPST Dividends

Upstart Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.58% with a share float percentage of 44.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Upstart Holdings Inc. having a total of 379 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.42 million shares worth more than $101.94 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.23 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51.3 million and represent 3.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.61% shares in the company for having 2.13 million shares of worth $28.13 million while later fund manager owns 1.79 million shares of worth $23.71 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.20% of company’s outstanding stock.