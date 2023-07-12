ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) investors to reap big returns again

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) has a beta value of 2.48 and has seen 6.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.42M, closed the last trade at $0.37 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 15.73% during that session. The TBLT stock price is -2491.89% off its 52-week high price of $9.59 and 32.43% above the 52-week low of $0.25. The 3-month trading volume is 884.58K shares.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) trade information

Sporting 15.73% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the TBLT stock price touched $0.37 or saw a rise of 4.37%. Year-to-date, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares have moved -84.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) have changed -53.50%.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -83.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 87.01%, compared to 5.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21.5 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 62.30% over the past 5 years.

TBLT Dividends

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 14 and August 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.46% with a share float percentage of 11.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ToughBuilt Industries Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.18 million shares worth more than $67057.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 0.18 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $66211.0 and represent 1.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.57% shares in the company for having 85051.0 shares of worth $31043.0 while later fund manager owns 62838.0 shares of worth $22935.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.42% of company’s outstanding stock.