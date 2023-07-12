Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO)

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 1.8 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.33M, closed the recent trade at $1.16 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.64% during that session. The RETO stock price is -1037.93% off its 52-week high price of $13.20 and 13.79% above the 52-week low of $1.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 74150.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 109.90K shares.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) trade information

Sporting 1.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the RETO stock price touched $1.16 or saw a rise of 18.31%. Year-to-date, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. shares have moved -71.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) have changed -12.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 6630.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -73.56% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.20% over the past 5 years.

RETO Dividends

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on October 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 21510.0 shares worth more than $24951.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 2243.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2601.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 22427.0 shares of worth $26015.0 while later fund manager owns 808.0 shares of worth $937.0 as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.00% of company’s outstanding stock.