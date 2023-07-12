Shares Of Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) Inclined 49.44% In One Month

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) has a beta value of 1.99 and has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $119.44M, closed the last trade at $2.69 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 3.46% during that session. The IMUX stock price is -337.17% off its 52-week high price of $11.76 and 58.74% above the 52-week low of $1.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.00 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Immunic Inc. (IMUX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.52.

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) trade information

Sporting 3.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the IMUX stock price touched $2.69 or saw a rise of 13.5%. Year-to-date, Immunic Inc. shares have moved 92.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have changed 49.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $28.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -940.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -85.87% from current levels.

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Immunic Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 94.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.99%, compared to 11.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 27.80% and 26.10% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 40.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 3.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.50%.

IMUX Dividends

Immunic Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.31% with a share float percentage of 80.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Immunic Inc. having a total of 86 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RTW Investments LP with over 4.29 million shares worth more than $6.4 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, RTW Investments LP held 9.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deep Track Capital, LP, with the holding of over 2.52 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.76 million and represent 5.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.60% shares in the company for having 0.71 million shares of worth $0.99 million while later fund manager owns 0.33 million shares of worth $0.46 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.74% of company’s outstanding stock.