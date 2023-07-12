Shares Of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Decreased By -41.86% In A Month

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) has a beta value of -0.26 and has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.08M, closed the last trade at $0.43 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 14.75% during that session. The CJJD stock price is -2144.19% off its 52-week high price of $9.65 and 13.95% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.28 million shares.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) trade information

Sporting 14.75% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the CJJD stock price touched $0.43 or saw a rise of 2.27%. Year-to-date, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. shares have moved -87.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) have changed -41.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $84.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $84.00 while the price target rests at a high of $84.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -19434.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -19434.88% from current levels.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -88.32% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -126.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

CJJD Dividends

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.51% with a share float percentage of 2.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HHLR Advisors, LTD with over 0.4 million shares worth more than $1.81 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, HHLR Advisors, LTD held 1.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 67999.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.3 million and represent 0.29% of shares outstanding.