Shares Of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) increased By 11.94% In A Month

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) has a beta value of 1.60 and has seen 0.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $54.02M, closed the recent trade at $1.50 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 4.71% during that session. The CZOO stock price is -2286.67% off its 52-week high price of $35.80 and 26.0% above the 52-week low of $1.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 156.48K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) trade information

Sporting 4.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the CZOO stock price touched $1.50 or saw a rise of 10.71%. Year-to-date, Cazoo Group Ltd shares have moved -52.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) have changed 11.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.32, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.34% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.67 while the price target rests at a high of $3.20. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -113.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11.33% from the levels at last check today.

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cazoo Group Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -64.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 56.89%, compared to 7.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 85.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $344.97 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $424.19 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 14.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -1.68%.

CZOO Dividends

Cazoo Group Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between August 07 and August 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.68% with a share float percentage of 56.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cazoo Group Ltd having a total of 83 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Greenvale Capital, LLP with over 2.42 million shares worth more than $3.5 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Greenvale Capital, LLP held 6.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is D1 Capital Partners, LP, with the holding of over 1.84 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.67 million and represent 4.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Growth Opportunities. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 0.62 million shares of worth $0.9 million while later fund manager owns 82778.0 shares of worth $0.12 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.