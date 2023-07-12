Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND): What Are The Positives?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 1.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.58B, closed the recent trade at $5.52 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 4.55% during that session. The SAND stock price is -21.74% off its 52-week high price of $6.72 and 18.3% above the 52-week low of $4.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.47 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) trade information

Sporting 4.55% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the SAND stock price touched $5.52 or saw a rise of 0.36%. Year-to-date, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares have moved 4.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) have changed 6.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.88.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.04, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.34% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.50 while the price target rests at a high of $9.28. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -68.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -17.75% from the levels at last check today.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -9.09%, compared to 18.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -90.00% and -33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.70%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $46.1 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 58.31% over the past 5 years.

SAND Dividends

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 09 and August 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.76% with a share float percentage of 60.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sandstorm Gold Ltd. having a total of 277 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orion Resource Partners (usa) Lp with over 47.97 million shares worth more than $278.71 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Orion Resource Partners (usa) Lp held 16.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 31.38 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $182.32 million and represent 10.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.85% shares in the company for having 17.47 million shares of worth $101.48 million while later fund manager owns 10.96 million shares of worth $63.66 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.67% of company’s outstanding stock.