Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has a beta value of 2.48 and has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.84B, closed the recent trade at $101.66 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 0.38% during that session. The RCL stock price is -3.49% off its 52-week high price of $105.21 and 69.42% above the 52-week low of $31.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.73 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) trade information

Sporting 0.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the RCL stock price touched $101.66 or saw a rise of 1.75%. Year-to-date, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares have moved 105.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) have changed 11.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $93.39, which means that the shares’ value could drop -8.86% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $70.00 while the price target rests at a high of $120.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -18.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 31.14% from the levels at last check today.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 77.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 163.07%, compared to 11.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.60% over the past 5 years.

RCL Dividends

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on July 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.81% with a share float percentage of 86.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. having a total of 895 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 28.72 million shares worth more than $1.88 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Capital Research Global Investors held 11.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the holding of over 28.63 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.87 billion and represent 11.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.81% shares in the company for having 19.97 million shares of worth $1.3 billion while later fund manager owns 16.39 million shares of worth $1.07 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 6.41% of company’s outstanding stock.