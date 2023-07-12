Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) Investors To Make Money Again

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 0.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.13M, closed the recent trade at $2.04 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 13.33% during that session. The PALI stock price is -1400.0% off its 52-week high price of $30.60 and 37.75% above the 52-week low of $1.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 349.28K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.45.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) trade information

Sporting 13.33% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the PALI stock price touched $2.04 or saw a rise of 5.12%. Year-to-date, Palisade Bio Inc. shares have moved -60.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) have changed 27.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.57% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -684.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -145.1% from the levels at last check today.

Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Palisade Bio Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 90.50%, compared to 11.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 92.50% and 89.80% for the next quarter.

PALI Dividends

Palisade Bio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 14 and August 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.52% with a share float percentage of 3.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Palisade Bio Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 3227.0 shares worth more than $6389.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 0.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with the holding of over 2479.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4908.0 and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 2026.0 shares of worth $4011.0 while later fund manager owns 1551.0 shares of worth $3070.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.