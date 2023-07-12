Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) Forecast To Gain 23.12% And Reach Consensus Price Target

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) has a beta value of 0.11 and has seen 0.95 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $759.93M, closed the recent trade at $3.79 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 1.20% during that session. The NAT stock price is -22.69% off its 52-week high price of $4.65 and 51.72% above the 52-week low of $1.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.46 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.14.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) trade information

Sporting 1.20% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the NAT stock price touched $3.79 or saw a rise of 1.04%. Year-to-date, Nordic American Tankers Limited shares have moved 23.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) have changed 1.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.12% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -58.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5.54% from the levels at last check today.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nordic American Tankers Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 29.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 800.00%, compared to -16.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 800.00% and 80.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 73.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $67.76 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $57.91 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $34.75 million and $48.59 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 95.00% for the current quarter and 19.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 107.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

NAT Dividends

Nordic American Tankers Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between August 28 and September 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.38 at a share yield of 10.16%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.04% with a share float percentage of 43.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nordic American Tankers Limited having a total of 247 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.12 million shares worth more than $45.75 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 5.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 7.11 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.85 million and represent 3.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.33% shares in the company for having 4.51 million shares of worth $17.04 million while later fund manager owns 3.24 million shares of worth $12.23 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.67% of company’s outstanding stock.