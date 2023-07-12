Investor Confidence Shakens After Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Share Prices Gain $0.16

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) has a beta value of 2.30 and has seen 0.4 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $281.42M, closed the recent trade at $2.23 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 7.97% during that session. The QSI stock price is -98.65% off its 52-week high price of $4.43 and 39.01% above the 52-week low of $1.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 641.54K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

Sporting 7.97% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the QSI stock price touched $2.23 or saw a fall of -0.45%. Year-to-date, Quantum-Si incorporated shares have moved 22.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) have changed 39.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.25% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -79.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -79.37% from the levels at last check today.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 19.52% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $400k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $900k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

QSI Dividends

Quantum-Si incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report between August 07 and August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.29% with a share float percentage of 49.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Quantum-Si incorporated having a total of 141 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 11.7 million shares worth more than $26.21 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 9.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.08 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.63 million and represent 5.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 9.67% shares in the company for having 11.6 million shares of worth $25.98 million while later fund manager owns 2.94 million shares of worth $6.58 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.45% of company’s outstanding stock.