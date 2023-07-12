How Will Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX:AULT) has a beta value of 3.80 and has seen 17.26 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.52M, closed the recent trade at $5.69 per share which meant it gained $2.39 on the day or 72.55% during that session. The AULT stock price is -1453.6% off its 52-week high price of $88.40 and 44.11% above the 52-week low of $3.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 67.01K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX:AULT) trade information

Sporting 72.55% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the AULT stock price touched $5.69 or saw a rise of 11.09%. Year-to-date, Ault Alliance Inc. shares have moved -79.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX:AULT) have changed -25.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 81920.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $454.96, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.75% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $454.96 while the price target rests at a high of $454.96. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -7895.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7895.78% from the levels at last check today.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -81.74% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 156.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $34.36 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 103.71% over the past 5 years.

AULT Dividends

Ault Alliance Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 21 and August 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX:AULT)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 44618.0 shares worth more than $0.25 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gsa Capital Partners Llp, with the holding of over 28003.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.16 million and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.97% shares in the company for having 8.2 million shares of worth $45.44 million while later fund manager owns 5.08 million shares of worth $28.12 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.22% of company’s outstanding stock.