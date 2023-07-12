Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) has a beta value of 0.44 and has seen 1.97 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.48M, closed the recent trade at $2.93 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 7.72% during that session. The HCDI stock price is -944.37% off its 52-week high price of $30.60 and 11.26% above the 52-week low of $2.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 573.91K shares.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) trade information

Sporting 7.72% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the HCDI stock price touched $2.93 or saw a rise of 6.98%. Year-to-date, Harbor Custom Development Inc. shares have moved -60.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) have changed -19.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 63560.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.22.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Harbor Custom Development Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -68.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 77.05%, compared to -17.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.80% and 102.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 161.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $34.4 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $34.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $10.29 million and $11.75 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 234.40% for the current quarter and 195.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -62.60% over the past 5 years.

HCDI Dividends

Harbor Custom Development Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 14 and August 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.34% with a share float percentage of 11.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Harbor Custom Development Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bank of America Corporation with over 6944.0 shares worth more than $30136.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Bank of America Corporation held 0.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 3942.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17108.0 and represent 0.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 9.08% shares in the company for having 65264.0 shares of worth $0.63 million while later fund manager owns 15633.0 shares of worth $0.15 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.17% of company’s outstanding stock.