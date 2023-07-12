FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Must Gain 30.79% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 1.8 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.32B, closed the last trade at $9.69 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 0.83% during that session. The FREY stock price is -74.82% off its 52-week high price of $16.94 and 36.02% above the 52-week low of $6.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.13 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that FREYR Battery (FREY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) trade information

Sporting 0.83% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the FREY stock price touched $9.69 or saw a rise of 2.02%. Year-to-date, FREYR Battery shares have moved 11.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) have changed 28.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -65.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -23.84% from current levels.

FREYR Battery (FREY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that FREYR Battery shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -44.44%, compared to -9.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -725.00% and 61.30% for the next quarter.

2 have an estimated revenue figure of $210k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

FREY Dividends

FREYR Battery is expected to release its next earnings report between August 06 and August 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.84% with a share float percentage of 59.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FREYR Battery having a total of 209 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kim, LLC with over 11.5 million shares worth more than $111.43 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Kim, LLC held 8.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 6.61 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $64.01 million and represent 4.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and PGIM Jennison Natural Resources Fd. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.98% shares in the company for having 1.36 million shares of worth $13.22 million while later fund manager owns 1.22 million shares of worth $11.8 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.87% of company’s outstanding stock.