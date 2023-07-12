Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 34.91% Rise

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) has a beta value of 0.55 and has seen 1.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.92M, closed the last trade at $3.71 per share which meant it gained $0.96 on the day or 34.91% during that session. The FRLN stock price is -324.53% off its 52-week high price of $15.75 and 43.13% above the 52-week low of $2.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 122.21K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$3.14.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) trade information

Sporting 34.91% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days. Year-to-date, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc shares have moved -47.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 46.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) have changed 65.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 55370.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -708.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.14% from current levels.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -49.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 91.96%, compared to 11.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 34.60% and 76.30% for the next quarter.

FRLN Dividends

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.