First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -12.16%

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 0.92 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.23M, closed the recent trade at $1.30 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -12.16% during that session. The FWBI stock price is -4500.77% off its 52-week high price of $59.81 and 13.85% above the 52-week low of $1.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.67 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) trade information

Sporting -12.16% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the FWBI stock price touched $1.30 or saw a rise of 14.47%. Year-to-date, First Wave BioPharma Inc. shares have moved -78.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) have changed 6.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.71% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1284.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -669.23% from the levels at last check today.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that First Wave BioPharma Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -79.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 80.38%, compared to 11.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 98.10% and -103.70% for the next quarter.

FWBI Dividends

First Wave BioPharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.42% with a share float percentage of 4.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First Wave BioPharma Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 89856.0 shares worth more than $0.24 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 2.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with the holding of over 13258.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35531.0 and represent 0.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 1127.0 shares of worth $4012.0 while later fund manager owns 978.0 shares of worth $5994.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.