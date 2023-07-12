Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) Drops -0.29%, Marking Lose By Bears

Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) has a beta value of 1.70 and has seen 3.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.85M, closed the last trade at $3.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.29% during that session. The EAST stock price is -418.95% off its 52-week high price of $17.80 and 12.54% above the 52-week low of $3.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 189.38K shares.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) trade information

Sporting -0.29% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the EAST stock price touched $3.43 or saw a rise of 45.56%. Year-to-date, Eastside Distilling Inc. shares have moved -25.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) have changed 3.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -424.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -424.78% from current levels.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Eastside Distilling Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 80.70%, compared to 4.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 47.90% and 81.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 42.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.25 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.24 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $4.86 million and $3.41 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 28.70% for the current quarter and 53.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.50% over the past 5 years.

EAST Dividends

Eastside Distilling Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eastside Distilling Inc. The top two institutional holders are ARS Investment Partners, LLC with over 8145.0 shares worth more than $57015.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, ARS Investment Partners, LLC held 0.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6646.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46522.0 and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.