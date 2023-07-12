Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 1.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.08B, closed the recent trade at $388.55 per share which meant it gained $38.76 on the day or 11.08% during that session. The DPZ stock price is -9.75% off its 52-week high price of $426.44 and 26.43% above the 52-week low of $285.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 643.02K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 31 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $3.04.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) trade information

Sporting 11.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the DPZ stock price touched $388.55 or saw a rise of 5.22%. Year-to-date, Domino’s Pizza Inc. shares have moved 12.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) have changed 30.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $349.36, which means that the shares’ value could drop -11.22% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $270.00 while the price target rests at a high of $415.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -6.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 30.51% from the levels at last check today.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Domino’s Pizza Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.54%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 7.80% and 11.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.60%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.07 billion for the current quarter. 20 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.08 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.07 billion and $1.06 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.60% for the current quarter and 1.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -7.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.00%.

DPZ Dividends

Domino’s Pizza Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on July 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 4.84 at a share yield of 1.38%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.46% with a share float percentage of 98.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Domino’s Pizza Inc. having a total of 923 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.93 million shares worth more than $1.53 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.23 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.26 billion and represent 9.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Principal Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.34% shares in the company for having 1.18 million shares of worth $459.73 million while later fund manager owns 1.08 million shares of worth $418.45 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.04% of company’s outstanding stock.