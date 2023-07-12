Does CureVac N.V. (CVAC)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) has a beta value of 2.82 and has seen 0.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.13B, closed the recent trade at $9.70 per share which meant it lost -$0.5 on the day or -4.92% during that session. The CVAC stock price is -47.53% off its 52-week high price of $14.31 and 41.96% above the 52-week low of $5.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 683.09K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CureVac N.V. (CVAC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.26.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) trade information

Sporting -4.92% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the CVAC stock price touched $9.70 or saw a rise of 9.35%. Year-to-date, CureVac N.V. shares have moved 60.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) have changed -0.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.74, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.19% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.09 while the price target rests at a high of $21.48. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -121.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.29% from the levels at last check today.

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CureVac N.V. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.65%, compared to 11.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.30%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.51 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.51 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $20.53 million and $11.61 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -19.60% for the current quarter and 42.20% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 42.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.57%.

CVAC Dividends

CureVac N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 16 and August 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 45.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.44% with a share float percentage of 44.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CureVac N.V. having a total of 144 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 12.25 million shares worth more than $118.79 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 5.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 3.81 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.99 million and represent 1.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.26% shares in the company for having 0.57 million shares of worth $5.55 million while later fund manager owns 0.31 million shares of worth $3.02 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.14% of company’s outstanding stock.