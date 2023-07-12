Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) Estimation And Forecast

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) has a beta value of 1.30 and has seen 0.96 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.13B, closed the recent trade at $4.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.54% during that session. The CBD stock price is -1.31% off its 52-week high price of $4.65 and 44.66% above the 52-week low of $2.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.10 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) trade information

Sporting -0.54% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the CBD stock price touched $4.59 or saw a rise of 3.37%. Year-to-date, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao shares have moved 48.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) have changed 31.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.65.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 42.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.19%, compared to 11.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -98.10% and -111.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -13.60%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -45.70% over the past 5 years.

CBD Dividends

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.07 at a share yield of 1.54%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.53% with a share float percentage of 4.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao having a total of 78 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Carronade Capital Management, Lp with over 2.34 million shares worth more than $10.7 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Carronade Capital Management, Lp held 0.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 1.45 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.64 million and represent 0.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 0.48 million shares of worth $2.18 million while later fund manager owns 0.39 million shares of worth $1.77 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.14% of company’s outstanding stock.