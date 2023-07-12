CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) Forecast To Gain 19.75% And Reach Consensus Price Target

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) has seen 11.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $649.90M, closed the last trade at $6.42 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 1.42% during that session. The CLSK stock price is -6.54% off its 52-week high price of $6.84 and 72.9% above the 52-week low of $1.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.58 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.26.

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

Sporting 1.42% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the CLSK stock price touched $6.42 or saw a rise of 1.98%. Year-to-date, CleanSpark Inc. shares have moved 214.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 31.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) have changed 64.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -86.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.54% from current levels.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CleanSpark Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 205.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -162.16%, compared to 18.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.30% and 75.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 38.90%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $51.46 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $62.18 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $31.03 million and $26.17 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 65.90% for the current quarter and 137.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 25.70% over the past 5 years.

CLSK Dividends

CleanSpark Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.10% with a share float percentage of 34.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CleanSpark Inc. having a total of 157 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 5.26 million shares worth more than $14.61 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Invesco Ltd. held 4.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.11 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.22 million and represent 4.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 39.96% shares in the company for having 1.95 million shares of worth $3.97 million while later fund manager owns 1.06 million shares of worth $2.94 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 21.85% of company’s outstanding stock.